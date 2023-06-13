Humza Yousaf wants the SNP to have a "unified voice" and plans to speak to members amid calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended from the party.Full Article
Humza Yousaf looks to 'unify' SNP members after calls to suspend Nicola Sturgeon
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Humza Yousaf hails Nicola Sturgeon as 'most impressive politician in Europe' despite arrest
Daily Record
The First Minister defended his decision not to suspend Sturgeon from the SNP after she was questioned by detectives for several..
Advertisement
More coverage
Humza Yousaf refuses to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP following arrest
Daily Record
The First Minister said his predecessor had been released without charge so would not face losing the party whip.