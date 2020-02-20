Global  

Alert: Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus.
News video: South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death

South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death 02:58

 South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus outbreak, as number of cases globally approaches 75,000.

Coronavirus : South Korean sect identified as hotbed

Infections are linked to one woman, as South Korea confirms its first death from the covid-19 virus.
