B.C.'s 6th presumptive COVID-19 case flew from Montreal to Vancouver on Feb. 14

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the province's 6th presumptive case of COVID-19 flew on an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine's Day, eight days before she tested positive. Officials say they have contacted those sitting close to her and flight staff.
