China is looking to relax Wuhan lockdown, but doubts remain – is coronavirus really under control in its epicenter?

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) As the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese city of Wuhan has been locked down since January 23. Now, it seems like the city is finally ready to open up again as officials have stated that the lockdown on Wuhan will be lifted on April 8. In addition to Wuhan, travel...
News video: China To Lift Travel Lockdown On Wuhan In April

China To Lift Travel Lockdown On Wuhan In April 00:51

 Wuhan government officials announced Tuesday that public transportation in and out of Wuhan will restart on April 8.

