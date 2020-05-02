The Latest: Africa's coronavirus cases top 40,000

Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.



TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Singapore to let select businesses reopen May 12



— China reports one new virus case, but no deaths



— Navajo trading post in New Mexico closed amid lockdown



— South Korea reports 6 fresh coronavirus cases, continuing monthlong downturn



— Trump says he hopes U.S. deaths stay below “horrible number” of 100,000.



___



JOHANNESBURG — Africa now has more than 40,000 coronavirus cases.



That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been more than 1,600 deaths across the continent.



Fifty-three of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed cases, all but tiny mountainous Lesotho, which is surrounded by South Africa.



___



SINGAPORE — Selected businesses will be allowed to reopen from May 12 in a cautious rollback of Singapore's two-month partial lockdown to curb the virus spread.



The city-state has seen a sharp rise in infections, with 447 new cases Saturday to take its total to 17,548. About 85 percent of its infections are linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.



Despite this, the health ministry said cases in the local community has declined. It said the average daily infections among natives has dropped by more than half to 12 in the past week, while cases with unknown sources have also fallen to an average of six a day.



The ministry said restrictions will be eased cautiously and gradually to avoid a flare-up of the virus. Selected activities such as home-based businesses, food manufacturing, selected food retail... 👓 View full article

