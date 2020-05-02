Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > The Latest: Africa's coronavirus cases top 40,000

The Latest: Africa's coronavirus cases top 40,000

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Singapore to let select businesses reopen May 12

— China reports one new virus case, but no deaths

— Navajo trading post in New Mexico closed amid lockdown

— South Korea reports 6 fresh coronavirus cases, continuing monthlong downturn

— Trump says he hopes U.S. deaths stay below “horrible number” of 100,000.

___

JOHANNESBURG — Africa now has more than 40,000 coronavirus cases.

That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been more than 1,600 deaths across the continent.

Fifty-three of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed cases, all but tiny mountainous Lesotho, which is surrounded by South Africa.

___

SINGAPORE — Selected businesses will be allowed to reopen from May 12 in a cautious rollback of Singapore's two-month partial lockdown to curb the virus spread.

The city-state has seen a sharp rise in infections, with 447 new cases Saturday to take its total to 17,548. About 85 percent of its infections are linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Despite this, the health ministry said cases in the local community has declined. It said the average daily infections among natives has dropped by more than half to 12 in the past week, while cases with unknown sources have also fallen to an average of six a day.

The ministry said restrictions will be eased cautiously and gradually to avoid a flare-up of the virus. Selected activities such as home-based businesses, food manufacturing, selected food retail...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: What coronavirus is teaching the US about dependence on foreign goods and global supply chains

What coronavirus is teaching the US about dependence on foreign goods and global supply chains 04:06

 While face shields are the need right now, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the global supply chain. It has also highlighted glaring shortfalls in American-made products. Denver7's Russell Haythorn talked to experts who say why it's complicated when it comes to buying goods from the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia [Video]

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Dozens of inmates, staff members test positive for coronavirus at South Bay Correctional Facility [Video]

Dozens of inmates, staff members test positive for coronavirus at South Bay Correctional Facility

Hundreds of inmates at the South Bay Correctional Facility in the Glades are under medical quarantine after a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: South Korea reports 10 new coronavirus cases

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with...
SeattlePI.com

The Latest: Surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

DeedesiDee

D ♡ RT @News24: JUST IN: 13 new deaths bring SA's Covid-19 death toll to 116. The total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at 5 95… 16 minutes ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli The Latest: Africa's coronavirus cases top 40,000 https://t.co/cttTe5wL1l 32 minutes ago

AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "The Latest: Africa's Coronavirus Cases Top 40,000" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/sE9Qtgoqsl 33 minutes ago

FASS_KAB

Kabale University School of Arts & Social Sciences RT @africaarguments: #Comoros has confirmed its first case of #COVID19. The only country in #Africa with no confirmed cases is #Lesotho. C… 3 hours ago