You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Contact Tracing Could Be America's Hottest New Job



According to 'CBS News,' experts believe up to 300,000 in the US may be hired to become "disease detectives". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 9 hours ago Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged ministers to introduce a new contact tracing and testing regime in the capital ahead of other parts of the country. β€œI know that in London the R number is down. I.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fighting coronavirus rumors, Department of Health says contact tracing isn’t mandatory and enforced quarantines are rare OLYMPIA β€” People won’t be forced to participate in contact tracing and enforced quarantines are a rare measure used only by local health districts,...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



Health departments stepping up coronavirus contact tracing Success in the fight against the coronavirus may depend in part on two things, learning who has the disease, and who could get it. Health officials use contact...

CBS News 5 days ago





Tweets about this