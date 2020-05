Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson announced that they will no longer produce their famous talc-based baby powder. This is after they've been hit by low sales in the US and Canada and after lawsuits were filed against them. The healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson announced that they will no longer produce their famous talc-based baby powder. This is after they've been hit by low sales in the US and Canada and after lawsuits were filed against them. 👓 View full article