Fauci says U.S. could have "couple of hundred million" vaccine doses by new year

CBS News Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Fauci said there are four to five trials underway for coronavirus vaccine candidates.
0
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: A coronavirus vaccine could be just months away

A coronavirus vaccine could be just months away 00:31

 Dr. Fauci says if trials go well, he's expecting 100 million doses to be available by the end of the year.

