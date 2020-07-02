New Zealand's health minister resigns after virus blunders Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





David Clark had earlier described himself as an “idiot” for breaking the nation's lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry response from the public.



Announcing his resignation, Clark said he'd put all his energy into the job.



“But it has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government's overall response to COVID-19," he said.



Clark said he intended to remain in the parliament as a lower-ranking lawmaker.



New Zealand's health response has been praised around the world after the country managed to eliminate community transmission of the virus. But Clark himself has been widely ridiculed.



His latest gaffe came last week when he appeared to place the blame for allowing some returning travelers to leave



Bloomfield, who was standing behind Clark while he spoke, appeared stung by the criticism as he frowned and looked away in a video captured by Newshub and viewed tens of thousands of times. Bloomfield has been the nation's trusted medical expert and public face of the virus response — similar to Dr. Anthony Fauci in the United States.



Many people were angered by Clark's words, and a Twitter campaign dubbed “Blooms for Bloomfield" was launched to buy flowers for Bloomfield. As hundreds of dollars poured in, Bloomfield asked that the money be donated instead to charities, which it was.



It was just the latest in a series of missteps by Clark.



