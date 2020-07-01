Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US government to send remdesivir to coronavirus hotspots, depleting federal stockpile

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) The U.S. government will ship more doses of the antiviral drug remdesivir to states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases including California, Texas, Florida and Arizona, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced last week. White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx confirmed the report, which was first posted on the agency’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid [Video]

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published

Tweets about this