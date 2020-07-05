Florida tops 150,000 coronavirus cases, infections surge at long-term care centers
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () (Natural News) The Florida Department of Health reported 6,093 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths Tuesday, raising the state’s caseload to 152,1434, with 3,505 deaths. This marks the seventh consecutive day that the state confirmed more than 5,000 new cases in a day, as well as its fourth-highest single-day total since the pandemic began. Currently, the highest...
[NFA] Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the state's health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000. Jillian Kitchener has more.
With close to 25,000 cases reported in 24 hours, India's Covid tally has crossed the 6.7 lakh mark. There seems to be a surge in numbers from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh with close to 1000..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:12Published