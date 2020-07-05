Global  

Florida tops 150,000 coronavirus cases, infections surge at long-term care centers

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 5 July 2020
(Natural News) The Florida Department of Health reported 6,093 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths Tuesday, raising the state’s caseload to 152,1434, with 3,505 deaths. This marks the seventh consecutive day that the state confirmed more than 5,000 new cases in a day, as well as its fourth-highest single-day total since the pandemic began. Currently, the highest...
