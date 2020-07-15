Global  
 

St. Louis home defender: The media is siding with the 'Marxist' BLM 'mob'

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) In a follow-up appearance on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, St. Louis lawyer and home defender Mark McCloskey called out the liberal media and CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo for siding with the “Marxist” Black Lives Matter “mob” over the lives and property of him and his wife. It was an interview his...
