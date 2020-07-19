Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state, a health official said Sunday.

Nearly all of the children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, are expected to recover on their own, Annette Rodriguez, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County public health director, told The Associated Press by phone. One of the children died, but officials are still trying to determine if COVID-19 was the cause, she said.

“There’s always that concern that you’re going to have that one baby like we did that passed away,” Rodriguez said. “How many more from this group? What percent will you lose possibly to this virus?”

The county, which is home to about 362,000 people and sits on the Gulf Coast, is one of several COVID-19 hot spots in Texas, which has been hammered by the disease in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Defense had sent five teams of Navy doctors to four locations in southern and southwestern Texas to help hospitals where capacity has become stretched.

Rodriguez said during a public health update on Friday that 85 infants in Nueces County had tested positive, though she clarified Sunday that some of the kids were not infants — up to a year old — and were as old as 23 months. Her Friday claim prompted Nueces County's top elected official, Judge Barbara Canales, to issue a statement Saturday saying the 85 figure reflected the cumulative total since mid-March.

But Rodriguez stressed Sunday that although the oldest of the cases goes back to mid-March, most of them — 60 infants — tested positive from July 1 to July 16.

“But it’s still important. Eighty-five (young children) picking up COVID-19...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi [Video]

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi

Eighty-five infants under age 1 year old have tested positive for coronavirus in one county in Texas. Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN. Texas is slowly but..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County [Video]

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Debate lingers on next relief aid [Video]

Debate lingers on next relief aid

Congress may be on a two week break right now, but debate over the next stimulus package still lingers. Cases spike, but most of the relief from the first month's stimulus package is set to expire at..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month

 HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

FricLinda

Linda Fric RT @NBCDFW: The majority of 85 children, most one-year-old or younger, in Nueces County who contracted the coronavirus tested positive this… 12 minutes ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News Nearly all of the children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, are expected to recover on their own, Annette R… https://t.co/4OUAkBtzEs 12 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month https://t.co/XURuVrK0ys 22 minutes ago

NBCDFW

NBC DFW The majority of 85 children, most one-year-old or younger, in Nueces County who contracted the coronavirus tested p… https://t.co/GXeoG4YuGo 28 minutes ago

chelbeans

Wear a Mask! Chely RT @ksatnews: Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month https://t.co/vtzESATThB 35 minutes ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "Most Young Virus Cases in Texas County Diagnosed This Month" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/SZzQJ2kDoF 1 hour ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month https://t.co/vtzESATThB 1 hour ago

HuntsvilleItem

The Huntsville Item On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Defense had sent five teams of Navy doctors to four lo… https://t.co/qjedyBn0z8 1 hour ago