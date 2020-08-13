Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New liberal Portland DA to drop most charges against Antifa, Black Lives Matter rioters

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Mike Schmidt, the new district attorney for Multnomah County in Oregon, which has jurisdiction over Portland, announced on Tuesday, August 11, that his office will not be prosecuting cases brought up against Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters. Schmidt claims that this move, which flies in the face of all logic and reason,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LAPD Investigating 'Possible Swatting' Call At Home Of Black Lives Matter Activist [Video]

LAPD Investigating 'Possible Swatting' Call At Home Of Black Lives Matter Activist

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Wednesday after an apparent prank call brought armed officers to the home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Katie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published
Witnesses say police did little to stop ‘extremely aggressive’ counter-protesters at Black Lives Matter rally [Video]

Witnesses say police did little to stop ‘extremely aggressive’ counter-protesters at Black Lives Matter rally

A violent clash between Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters in Nevada City over the weekend has many questioning why police officers did not do more to stop it.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:52Published
Daly wants to support Black Lives Matter [Video]

Daly wants to support Black Lives Matter

Saracens fullback Elliot Daly says he wants to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the resumption of the Premiership season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this