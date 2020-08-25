Chaos in Kenosha: Wisconsin Gov. Evers sends in the National Guard to quell rioting and civil unrest
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () (Natural News) Due to the eruption of more engineered rioting in the small town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, the governor has decided to send 125 members of the state national guard to help the city come back from the chaos and to deter any future civil unrest. Gov. Tony Evers, a...
Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake...