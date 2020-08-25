Global  
 

Chaos in Kenosha: Wisconsin Gov. Evers sends in the National Guard to quell rioting and civil unrest

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Due to the eruption of more engineered rioting in the small town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, the governor has decided to send 125 members of the state national guard to help the city come back from the chaos and to deter any future civil unrest. Gov. Tony Evers, a...
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Gov. Evers calls in National Guard after OIS of Jacob Blake

Gov. Evers calls in National Guard after OIS of Jacob Blake 01:48

 The Wisconsin National Guard has deployed to Kenosha County Monday to assist local authorities amid unrest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published
RNC night one focuses on civil unrest [Video]

RNC night one focuses on civil unrest

The first night of the Republican National Convention focused on civil unrest, COVID and the economy.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:15Published
Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob Blake [Video]

Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob Blake

A curfew is again going into effect Monday night, and the National Guard has been called in. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:37Published

