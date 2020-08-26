Jacob Blake protests put Kenosha County 'under attack,' officials tell Wisconsin governor

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting



Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published 2 hours ago Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests



[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06 Published 3 hours ago Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests



Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:58 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this