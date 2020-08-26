Jacob Blake protests put Kenosha County 'under attack,' officials tell Wisconsin governor
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Kenosha County is "under attack," the county board told Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in a letter Wednesday, requesting the Democrat send an additional 1,500 National Guard members with police powers to the area immediately to quell the unrest seen for three consecutive nights.
[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced..