Jacob Blake protests put Kenosha County 'under attack,' officials tell Wisconsin governor

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Kenosha County is "under attack," the county board told Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in a letter Wednesday, requesting the Democrat send an additional 1,500 National Guard members with police powers to the area immediately to quell the unrest seen for three consecutive nights.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake 02:44

 Protests continue in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening.

