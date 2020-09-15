Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado city bans ketamine use amid Elijah McClain probe

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — City council members in a Denver suburb have voted to ban the use of a powerful sedative by first responders until officials finish a review of its use in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man put in a stranglehold by officers and injected with the drug, ketamine.

The ban in the city of Aurora, adopted unanimously on Monday, will stay in effect until the city-sponsored independent investigation of McClain's death is complete, the Sentinel reported Tuesday. Federal and state officials are conducting separate investigations.

McClain was stopped by Aurora police in August 2019 after a 911 caller reported a person on the sidewalk wearing a ski mask and waving his arms.

Officers put the 23-year-old in a stranglehold and paramedics later injected him with 500 milligrams of ketamine — 1.5 times the correct dose for his weight, according to medical standards. He suffered cardiac arrest and was taken off life support six days later.

The city council members' decision came after concerns from several groups about the growing use of ketamine by first responders when police believe suspects are out of control. McClain was injected with ketamine after first responders said he suffered “excited delirium.”

But the Colorado Society of Anesthesiologists warned last week against the use strong sedatives for agitation and questioned whether excited delirium exists. The widely contested medical term has varying definitions but is often associated with substance abuse and mental illness.

The anesthesiologists also said that they oppose the use of ketamine or other sedatives or hypnotics “for a law enforcement purpose and not for a legitimate medical reason.”

The Colorado health department last month announced a review of ketamine use by first responders,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Aurora bans emergency responders’ use of ketamine until Elijah McClain investigation complete

Aurora bans emergency responders’ use of ketamine until Elijah McClain investigation complete 01:02

 The Aurora city council unanimously approved Ketamine ban on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tampa looking to reduce styrofoam, single-use plastics on city property, at city events [Video]

Tampa looking to reduce styrofoam, single-use plastics on city property, at city events

The city council could vote on Thursday to pass a resolution that would drastically reduce the use of styrofoam cups and single-use plastics on city properties and at major city events like the..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published
Hundreds march on Colfax against racism and police brutality, rally at City Park [Video]

Hundreds march on Colfax against racism and police brutality, rally at City Park

On the first anniversary of Elijah McClain's death, hundreds of people marched on Colfax calling for an end to racism and police brutality.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:30Published
Aurora City Councilman To Introduce Moratorium On Ketamine [Video]

Aurora City Councilman To Introduce Moratorium On Ketamine

City Councilman Curtis Gardner will introduce a temporarily ban on ketamine outside of hospitals in the city.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:23Published

Tweets about this