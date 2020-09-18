Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

SeattlePI.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people didn’t need to get tested if they didn't feel sick. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn't fathom why the nation's top public health agency would say such a thing amid the pandemic.

It was "not consistent with the basic principles of controlling an epidemic,”said Dr. Silvia Chiang, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Brown University who applauded the change announced Friday.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes should get a test. In a statement, the agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

Agency officials declined additional comment.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some outside observers speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

At the time, administration officials said the language originated at the CDC but the decision came out of meetings of the White House coronavirus task force. Dr. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, said many federal leaders outside the agency were involved in “lots of editing, lots of input.” He said it was difficult to attribute the final language to any one source.

The New York Times, citing internal federal documents and unnamed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: CDC Dropping Controversial COVD-19 Testing Advice As Cases Begin To Climb In Pennsylvania, New Jersey

CDC Dropping Controversial COVD-19 Testing Advice As Cases Begin To Climb In Pennsylvania, New Jersey 02:10

 Stephanie Stahl reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

CDC Drops Controversial Testing Advice That Caused Backlash

 U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

ebayjick

Fred B. 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @NewsHour: Confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide passed 30,000,000 — up 10 million over just the past month. At the same time, the U.… 6 seconds ago

kennysmith

Kenny Smith RT @AustinKellerman: CDC drops controversial COVID-19 advice that discouraged testing https://t.co/ZIfltSp2y5 https://t.co/IZi5OHjK7Y 1 minute ago

jeri_arbogast

NamasteK RT @K12Lioness: DEFUND THE CDC...THIS FLIP FLOP IS SKETCHY AT BEST... ==>CDC drops controversial coronavirus testing guidance https://t.… 2 minutes ago

barajas_ab

Adrián RT @bakersfieldnow: The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should… 2 minutes ago

richiep007

Richie RT @JamaicaGleaner: CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash https://t.co/7JXj4xQQtY 3 minutes ago

m0vemebrightly

Terrapin Station RT @nycjim: CDC Reverses Guidelines on Testing Asymptomatic People for Coronavirus (...after getting caught red-handed by the New York Time… 3 minutes ago

KTABTV

KTAB News CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash https://t.co/MsTizsCkCK 7 minutes ago

LisaWiktor

Lisa Wiktor CDC drops controversial coronavirus testing guidance https://t.co/o6Q1yUc4hN via @MailOnline 9 minutes ago