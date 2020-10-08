Global  
 

Biden couple avoided paying taxes through S-corporations

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill managed to dodge tax payments by setting up two S-corporations. The Bidens funneled their income — worth millions of dollars — through these corporations to avoid paying income, Social Security and Medicare taxes. An op-ed piece by Juniper Research Group CEO Chris Jacobs, published in The...
