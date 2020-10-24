U.S. Finds 1st 'Murder Hornet' Nest In Washington State
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Entomologists in Washington State have located the first ever nest of the Asian giant hornet in the U.S. They tracked the "murder hornet" to its nest by attaching it with a miniature radio tracker.
the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder hornets” can kill a honey bee hive in a matter of hours, according to the agency.