U.S. Finds 1st 'Murder Hornet' Nest In Washington State

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 15 hours ago WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US 00:22 the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder hornets” can kill a honey bee hive in a matter of hours, according to the agency.