Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

SeattlePI.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Residents in the Texas border city of El Paso have been urged to stay home for two weeks as a spike in coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals, prompting the state to dedicate part of the city's civic center as a makeshift care center for the ill.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Sunday night issued a stay home order with a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Violators could be fined $500 under the order.

“We are in a crisis stage,” said Samaniego, the county's top elected official.

Earlier Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 50 hospital beds will be set up in the convention center and another 50 beds could be added if needed.

Abbott ordered the alternate care site to expand hospital capacity in the El Paso area in response to the coronavirus surge, he said. The site, scheduled to open this week, will provide additional medical equipment and medical personnel.

The surge in El Paso cases comes as President Donald Trump downplayed the virus' effect on Texas, saying during last week's presidential debate: “There was a very big spike in Texas, it’s now gone."

The state has already provided over 900 medical personnel to El Paso, some of whom will be staffing the convention center site.

“The alternate care site and auxiliary medical units will reduce the strain on hospitals in El Paso as we contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region,” Abbott said.

El Paso County health officials reported 772 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a day after a record 1,216 new cases were reported, making up more than 20% of the 3,793 new cases reported statewide. That brought the total cases since the pandemic first hit Texas to 862,375. An estimated 91,885 active cases was the most since Aug. 30, and the 5,206 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide Sunday was the most since Aug. 22.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nepal Government not to bear expenses of all COVID-19 patients, not to bury those dead due to virus [Video]

Nepal Government not to bear expenses of all COVID-19 patients, not to bury those dead due to virus

Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nepal government has decided not to bear expenses of all virus-infected people and not to bury infected people who died during home isolation. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Stocks tumble on lockdowns, U.S. stimulus fears [Video]

Stocks tumble on lockdowns, U.S. stimulus fears

Stocks tumbled Thursday as hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal faded and countries around the world battled a resurgence in virus cases. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months [Video]

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Australia looked set to record its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in three months on Sunday as a hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne brought the country's virus epicentre down..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

 The crisis prompted the state to dedicate part of the city's civic center as a makeshift care center for the ill.
CBS News

El Paso issues curfew to help curb Covid-19 as cases surge and hospitals reach full capacity

 El Paso County in Texas enacted a curfew Sunday as a surge in Covid-19 cases left hospitals and ICUs in the area at full capacity and...
Upworthy

El Paso County, TX declares curfew due to spike in coronavirus cases with hospitals, ICUs at 100% capacity

 Judge Ricardo Samaniego of El Paso County, Texas has imposed a curfew as coronavirus cases continue to rise
Upworthy


Tweets about this