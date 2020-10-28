Global  
 

THE FIX IS IN: Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules ballots must be approved even if signature does not match registered voter

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
(Natural News) The Pennsylvania supreme court ruled on Friday that ballots must be counted even if the signature does not match that of the voter on file. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) The ruling affirms the decision made by Pennsylvania election officials that matching signatures from ballots to those on the voter file is not...
