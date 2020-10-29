Global  
 

Stunning: 31% of Black Americans now plan to vote for Trump, handing him a LANDSLIDE victory

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) In the 2016 Presidential election, Donald Trump received approximately eight percent of the African American vote, according to exit polls. This was an increase in support from the African American community when compared with the previous 2012 Republican candidate, Mitt Romney. Now, after delivering for the African American community with criminal justice reform,...
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Examining the Asian-American Vote in 2020

Examining the Asian-American Vote in 2020 03:00

 Ahead of Election Day, we're focusing on the Asian American vote as California Senator Kamala Harris becomes the first person of South Asian heritage to be named on a major presidential ticket. Cheddar's Nora Ali also takes a deeper look at the obstacles Asian American political candidates have faced...

