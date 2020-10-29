Stunning: 31% of Black Americans now plan to vote for Trump, handing him a LANDSLIDE victory

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day



Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency. He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election. Trump falsely declared.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 12 hours ago Victory for "stronger" Trump in Florida



It's estimated around 55% of Florida's Cuban American vote went to Donald Trump, Sky's Siobhan Robbins finds out why. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:14 Published 2 days ago US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory



Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 2 days ago