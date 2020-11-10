Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein both financially tied to Dominion Voting Systems
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Sidney Powell, an attorney for the Trump campaign, recently appeared on Mornings with Maria to discuss the topic of the day: election fraud. And during her exchange with host Maria Bartiromo, Powell laid it all out concerning the lawsuits that continue to mount over Hammer and Scorecard, the so-called software “glitch” that illicitly...
(Natural News) Sidney Powell, an attorney for the Trump campaign, recently appeared on Mornings with Maria to discuss the topic of the day: election fraud. And during her exchange with host Maria Bartiromo, Powell laid it all out concerning the lawsuits that continue to mount over Hammer and Scorecard, the so-called software “glitch” that illicitly...
|
|
|
You Might Like