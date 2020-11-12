Global  
 

Trump campaign lawsuit challenges Dominion Voting Machine counts in Michigan

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) A Trump campaign lawsuit in the state of Michigan challenges ballots tabulated using Dominion Voting equipment on Election Day. (Article by Charlie Spiering republished from Breitbart.com) The lawsuit cites the well-publicized incident in Antrim County of a Dominion Voting machine mistakenly counting thousands of extra votes for former Vice President Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump....
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Campaign makes head-way in voter fraud lawsuits

Trump Campaign makes head-way in voter fraud lawsuits 00:34

 The Trump Campaign filed more than a dozen lawsuits alleging voting fraud and other issues. Trump has won one victory so far after a state-court ruled his campaign observers had to be allowed closer to the actual vote counting.

