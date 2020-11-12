Trump campaign lawsuit challenges Dominion Voting Machine counts in Michigan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump campaign lawsuits criticized by Michigan leaders



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel blasted the latest lawsuits from the Trump Campaign and other Trump allies alleging fraud in the Michigan election. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:11 Published 20 hours ago Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results



Skyler Henry reports on latest moves by the Trump Administration to contest election results (11-11-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09 Published 22 hours ago Trump campaign to file election lawsuit in Michigan



Trump campaign to file election lawsuit in Michigan Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago