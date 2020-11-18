Global  
 

WATCH: Ted Cruz eviscerates Jack Dorsey over whether Twitter is a 'publisher'

(Natural News) Senator Ted Cruz eviscerated CEO Jack Dorsey today over Twitter’s censorship actions and how they are acting as a publisher: (Article republished from TheRightScoop.com) Must-watch moment from @tedcruz as he asks Twitter's CEO to define the word "publisher" then uses his own definition to go point-by-point on Twitter's long history of censorship to...
