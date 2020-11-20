Toronto, Peel move into COVID-19 lockdown Monday as Ontario tries to stop 'worst-case scenario'
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Toronto and Peel Region are moving into "lockdown" Monday as Ontario tries to curb a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford announced. "Further action is required to prevent the worst-case scenario," he said at a news conference Friday.
Toronto and Peel Region are moving into "lockdown" Monday as Ontario tries to curb a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford announced. "Further action is required to prevent the worst-case scenario," he said at a news conference Friday.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources