Toronto, Peel move into COVID-19 lockdown Monday as Ontario tries to stop 'worst-case scenario'

CBC.ca Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Toronto and Peel Region are moving into "lockdown" Monday as Ontario tries to curb a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford announced. "Further action is required to prevent the worst-case scenario," he said at a news conference Friday.
