Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photojournalist detained at Poland's latest abortion protest

SeattlePI.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police detained several people, including a photojournalist, as women-led protests over abortion rights flared up again on Monday in Warsaw and elsewhere in Poland.

The protests, organized by the group Women's Strike, have been occurring regularly ever since the country's constitutional court issued an Oct. 22 ruling that further tightens an abortion law that was already one of the most restrictive in Europe.

Women and many others have reacted with rage to a step which they believe deprives them of a fundamental freedom. They have been defying the risk of contagion and a ban on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic to join demonstrations have drawn hundreds of thousands of people across the nation of 38 million people.

The protests have also come to encompass other grievances against both the influenctial Catholic church and the conservative ruling party, including the detentions of people taking part in the demonstrations.

On Monday, protesters blocked traffic in Warsaw while others gathered in front of the Education Ministry building in an expression of solidarity with teachers who have been threatened with financial and disciplinary reprisals by the education minister for supporting the women-led protests.

Several people handcuffed themselves to the ministry gate and and a large banner was hung reading, “Free abortion and free education.”

Soon after the protest began, police arrived and forcibly removed people, including a photojournalist, Agata Grzybowska.

Officers dragged her away as other journalists called on them to stop, yelling that she was a journalist. A group then gathered outside the police station in central Warsaw where she was taken, protesting there as they waited for her to be released.

It was the first case of a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Poland abortion protests reflect a deep schism in country's society

Poland abortion protests reflect a deep schism in country's society 06:01

 Protests have raged in Poland following a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police clash with protestors during Women's Strike in Poland [Video]

Police clash with protestors during Women's Strike in Poland

Police scuffled with protesters who gathered in front of Poland’s Education Ministry in Warsaw on Monday, November 23 following a ruling that tightened restrictions on abortion rights in the Catholic

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:58Published
20 arrested after clashes erupt during abortion protest in Poland [Video]

20 arrested after clashes erupt during abortion protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw detained 20 people during a protest against the tightening of Poland's abortion law on Wednesday (November 18). Footage shows scuffles between protesters and riot police.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:02Published
Police carry away protesters during demonstration over abortion law in Warsaw, Poland [Video]

Police carry away protesters during demonstration over abortion law in Warsaw, Poland

Police carried away protesters blocking a street in the city of Warsaw, Poland, on Monday (November 9) during a demonstration against the country's abortion law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Photojournalist detained as abortion protest flares in Poland

 Soon after the protest in Warsaw began, police arrived and forcibly removed people, including photojournalist Agata Grzybowska.
The Age