Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died

SeattlePI.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.

As the pandemic enters its 10th month — and as the first Americans begin to receive a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine — at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing. New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August.

“That number is a vast undercount,” said Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer at New York’s Rikers Island jail complex.

Venters has conducted more than a dozen court-ordered COVID-19 prison inspections around the country. “I still encounter prisons and jails where, when people get sick, not only are they not tested but they don’t receive care. So they get much sicker than need be,” he said.

Now the rollout of vaccines poses difficult decisions for politicians and policymakers. As the virus spreads largely unchecked behind bars, prisoners can’t social distance and are dependent on the state for their safety and well-being.

___

This story is a collaboration between The Associated Press and The Marshall Project exploring the state of the prison system in the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Donte Westmoreland, 26, was recently released from Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas, where he caught the virus while serving time on a marijuana charge. Some 5,100 prisoners have become infected in Kansas prisons, the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Study Finds 1 in Every 5 Prisoners in U.S. Tested Positive for COVID as States Consider Prisoners & Staff for Vaccination Plans

Study Finds 1 in Every 5 Prisoners in U.S. Tested Positive for COVID as States Consider Prisoners & Staff for Vaccination Plans 01:07

 A new study finds that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the prison population in the U.S. at an infection rate almost four times the general population. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Multiple buses set on fire as protesters demand release of political prisoners in Santiago, Chile [Video]

Multiple buses set on fire as protesters demand release of political prisoners in Santiago, Chile

At least four buses were totally burnt near the Las Rejas station in Santiago, Chile on Thursday evening (December 10) after a demonstration where protesters demanded the release of political prisoners

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border [Video]

Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border

India repatriated over 20 Pakistani prisoners on November 24. The prisoners were sent to their home country via the Attari-Wagah border crossing. Most of those repatriated were fishermen, as per the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published
24 Pakistani prisoners sent back to their nation via Attari-Wagah border [Video]

24 Pakistani prisoners sent back to their nation via Attari-Wagah border

24 Pakistani prisoners including 20 fishermen are being repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on November 24. They were sent to their nation after completion of their imprisonment term. Heavy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

1 in 5 Prisoners Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, 1,700 Have Died

 One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general...
Newsmax

1 in 5 prisoners in the U.S. has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died

 One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general...
Denver Post

Covid 19 coronavirus: 1 in 5 US prisoners test positive, 1700 have died

Covid 19 coronavirus: 1 in 5 US prisoners test positive, 1700 have died One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general...
New Zealand Herald