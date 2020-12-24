Global  
 

GOP Rep Ken Buck praises coronavirus vaccine for “saving lives” but said he won’t get it, citing its health risks

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020
(Natural News) GOP Representative Ken Buck of Colorado doesn’t want the new coronavirus vaccines in his body, but he showered praise on the experimental mRNA shots, which were recently granted emergency authorization by the FDA. On Twitter, Buck said the vaccines are “an incredible feat that should be applauded.” He encourages “front-line workers, healthcare professionals,...
News video: GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine

GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine 02:31

 Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) reacts after New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called members of Congress out for getting the coronavirus vaccine ahead of healthcare workers or residents of longterm care facilities.

