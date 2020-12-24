GOP Rep Ken Buck praises coronavirus vaccine for “saving lives” but said he won’t get it, citing its health risks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GOP lawmaker on what was happening behind the scenes after Trump delayed bill



CNN’s Dana Bash talks to Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, about President Donald Trump signing the coronavirus relief bill.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:35 Published 15 hours ago GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill



As President Donald Trump holds out on signing a coronavirus relief bill, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump will be remembered for “chaos and misery” if he doesn’t sign the bill. CNN’s Jeremy.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:11 Published 21 hours ago GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future



Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss if Republicans will break with President Trump over the stalled coronavirus relief and his defense funding bill veto. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 08:26 Published 1 day ago