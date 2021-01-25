High-risk winter sports will be played in Suffolk,Â Bellone says
Published
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Monday that high-risk winter sports at high schools will be played and the guidelines drawn up to do so. Today's newsletter also coversÂ New York City postponing the opening of COVID-19 mass vaccination sites at Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Empire Outlets in Staten Island,Â the pandemic's toll on students' mental health,Â and a look at Suffolk's new chief medical examiner.Full Article