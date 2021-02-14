The Latest: US coronavirus cases continue to decline

ATLANTA — Coronavirus cases continue to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge.



Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since November 4. It stayed below 100,000 again on Saturday.



The seven-day average was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.



___



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirel y. Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants. Japan has formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine. China fires back at U.S. COVID probe allegations. A tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites.



___



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron is urging stepped-up international efforts to get vaccines to poor countries, and wants China and Russia more involved.



While France’s own vaccination program has suffered from delivery delays and bureaucratic troubles, Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper in an interview published Sunday that “African countries are asking us, justifiably, about their access to vaccines.”



Macron met with...