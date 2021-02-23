Flight audio captures pilot's frantic reaction to "fast-moving cylindrical object" over New Mexico
Published
(Natural News) Multiple news sources including The Drive and The Daily Mail are detailing a mysterious encounter between an American Airlines flight and what the pilot has described as a mysterious, “long cylindical object” which was fast-moving over New Mexico on Sunday. (Article by Tyler Durden republished from ZeroHedge.com) AA Flight 2292 had been en route between Cincinnati and Phoenix...Full Article