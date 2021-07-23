New South Wales premier upholds construction ban as part of two-week lockdown in Greater Sydney
Published
(Natural News) New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday, July 21, upheld the building industry shutdown despite calls from unions and Business NSW to end the ban early. The construction ban was part of the wider and stricter Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in Greater Sydney, including Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool local government areas, the Central Coast,...Full Article