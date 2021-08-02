It's almost certain that Biden will announce nationwide "Delta" lockdowns this month as the White House remains clueless on how to halt the pandemic without destroying America's economy
Published
(Natural News) Just as Americans gained confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic was ending along with silly mask mandates and rising COVID-19 vaccinations, Democratic tyrants in government at all levels are now moving rapidly to lock down their states and cities again as the ‘Delta variant’ spreads: They’re reimposing mask mandates, requiring workers to take the jab...Full Article