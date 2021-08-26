FDA "approval" of Pfizer vaccine means emergency use authorization for all other vaccines is now REVOKED... so all doctors and hospitals still administering Moderna or JJ shots are CRIMINALS
Published
(Natural News) By “approving” Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” (there is some confusion surrounding that approval), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has forever destroyed any remaining semblance of credibility. A dangerous and ineffective jab like the Pfizer mRNA injection has not even completed the clinical trial process. It is also causing countless injuries and...Full Article