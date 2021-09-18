Watch: 'They chose to protect a child molester': McKayla Maroney accuses FBI of falsifying docs, enabling child abuser
(Natural News) Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney went on the attack Wednesday as she testified about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. (Article by Warner Todd Huston republished from Breitbart.com) Maroney had harsh words for the FBI, accusing them of falsifying documents and protecting a pedophile with...Full Article