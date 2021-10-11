Hospital covid outbreak saw many deaths among fully vaccinated, only minor symptoms among unvaccinated

Hospital covid outbreak saw many deaths among fully vaccinated, only minor symptoms among unvaccinated

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) The journal Eurosurveillance published a paper recently that debunks the myth of “vaccine-generated herd immunity” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). As it turns out, the fully vaccinated are producing vaccine-generated herd anti-immunity as they contract and spread new “variants” of the disease to other people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. A Chinese Virus outbreak...

Full Article