Hospital covid outbreak saw many deaths among fully vaccinated, only minor symptoms among unvaccinated
Published
(Natural News) The journal Eurosurveillance published a paper recently that debunks the myth of “vaccine-generated herd immunity” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). As it turns out, the fully vaccinated are producing vaccine-generated herd anti-immunity as they contract and spread new “variants” of the disease to other people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. A Chinese Virus outbreak...Full Article