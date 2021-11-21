GUN CONTROL FAIL: Super-leftist fake news goons MSNBC banned from courtroom of Kyle Rittenhouse trial for suspected involvement in jury intimidation attempt
(Natural News) The Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is another precedent-setting trial where justice needs a victory so Americans can continue to defend themselves legally against crazed Leftists and their gun confiscation agenda. Allegedly, a producer from NBC’s MSNBC followed the Rittenhouse jury bus to either snap photos of them or intimidate them along the way,...Full Article