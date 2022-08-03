Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights.



At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at the Supreme Court's decision in June to repeal a woman's constitutional right to obtain an abortion.



Republicans and the high court “don't have a clue about the power of American women,” Biden said. “Last night in Kansas, they found out.”



On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., boasted of the political winds “blowing at Democrats.”



“Last night in the American heartland, the people of Kansas sent an unmistakable message to the Republican extremists,” he said. “If it’s gong to happen in Kansas, it’s going to happen in a whole lot of states.”



With three months until the November election, the optimism may be premature. But it represents a much-needed break for a party that has spent the better part of the past year reeling from crisis to crisis, including the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising prices for gasoline and other goods. Those developments have contributed to Biden's low approval ratings, leaving Democrats without a unifying leader in a position to rally voters before the election, with control of Congress at stake.



The Kansas vote, however, suggests that threats to abortion rights may energize Democrats in a way few political leaders can. And it comes at a moment when the party is gaining momentum on other fronts, including a legislative package to reduce prescription drug prices, combat climate change and raise taxes on corporations.



The challenge for Democrats will be to maintain the energy for several...