Concussion lingers for former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch is trying to move on with his life after his NASCAR career was prematurely curtailed from the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch was injured in a brutal wreck during qualifying last summer at Pocono Raceway. Busch instead is now a de facto consultant for his old 23XI Racing team and Toyota. He’s chatted up sponsors and is doing the grunt work needed to make the gears turn on the team co-owned by Michael Jordan. He just can’t race.