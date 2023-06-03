Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill

Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday instituting the prohibition. Texas joins at least 18 other states that have enacted similar bans. Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, opposes the bans and supports the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year. Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.