Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Old habits die hard': Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM Imran Khan for posting fake video about 'police violence in India'

DNA Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Akbaruddin captioned the video he posted on Twitter as "Repeated offenders.....old habits die hard."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: BJP MLA attacks minorities against CAA, says 'we are majority' | OneIndia News

BJP MLA attacks minorities against CAA, says 'we are majority' | OneIndia News 04:04

 Karnataka BJP MLA threatens anti-CAA protesters, Politicians across spectrum condemn Nankana Sahib attack, Delhi CM rakes up religion ahead of Assembly polls, India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran, Trump warns US...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News [Video]Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News

Virat Kohli does not want to comment on CAA issue, Sachin Pilot says no point in blaming the BJP over infant deaths, Rahul Gandhi calls Nankana Sahib attack reprehensible, Cong workers protest against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:26Published

Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News [Video]Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News

India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court challenging NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Imran Khan tweets fake video from Bangladesh, tries to passes off as police violence in UP

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday tweeted a seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be...
Sify

Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading fake video about `police brutality`

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling fake video on the internet.
Zee News


Tweets about this

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr. @Swamy39 jee : 'Old habits die hard!': India's UN Envoy Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan for posti… https://t.co/nSsaN31QZS 2 hours ago

manikgarg5

Manik Garg🇮🇳 RT @dna: #ICYMI | 'Old habits die hard': Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM Imran Khan for posting fake video about 'police violence in India' h… 3 hours ago

dna

DNA #ICYMI | 'Old habits die hard': Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM Imran Khan for posting fake video about 'police violen… https://t.co/xlQpFGKMEb 5 hours ago

rakeshshanam

RAKESH KUMAR SHANAM RT @Dharma2X: Dr. @Swamy39 jee : 'Old habits die hard': India's UN Envoy Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan for posting fake vid… 11 hours ago

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr. @Swamy39 jee : 'Old habits die hard': India's UN Envoy Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan for postin… https://t.co/Mg5lCkoXTJ 13 hours ago

PintuSankhla10

Pintu Sankhla RT @dna: 'Old habits die hard': Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM Imran Khan for posting fake video about 'police violence in India' https://t.… 14 hours ago

madhukeshwart

madhukeshwar Talwar 'Old habits die hard': Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM Imran Khan for posting fake video about police violence in India https://t.co/pZL5X8A63U 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.