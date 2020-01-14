Global  

US President Donald Trump planning India visit in February, says official

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is planning his maiden India visit in February, an official said, in a trip that may coincide with an impeachment trial that is likely to get underway in Washington next week.
