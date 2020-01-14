Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anti-CAA protest reaches Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India-Australia ODI

Zee News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The protesters, most of them students, also raised slogans against CAA and NRC during the match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karthik220

AKS RT @drshraddha16: @FarOutAkhtar had done drama of protest on SM n in Mumbai coz his movie is at release! Now @deepikapadukone reaches JNU t… 6 days ago

drshraddha16

Dr Shraddha @FarOutAkhtar had done drama of protest on SM n in Mumbai coz his movie is at release! Now @deepikapadukone reaches… https://t.co/sJlUOq3Ub2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.