Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US plans to keep $360 billion worth of China tariffs intact despite Phase-1 trade deal

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): The Trump administration has no current plans to lift the tariffs worth about $370 billion, or nearly on two-thirds of Chinese imports to the United States, despite an interim "phase one" trade agreement that is all set to be signed on Wednesday with an expectation of easing tensions between the two sides.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal

US and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal 01:14

 U.S. and China Reveal Details of 'Phase One' Trade Deal The limited trade deal was formally signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. President Trump, via 'USA Today' Chinese President Xi Jinping, Statement The deal indicates a break from the trade war...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal [Video]U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

China and US sign phase one trade deal [Video]China and US sign phase one trade deal

The agreement de-escalates an 18-month bilateral dispute that stoked fears of a global recession.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | WATCH: US, China tiptoe around holes in trade deal

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US products, defusing an...
News24 Also reported by •DNAJapan Today

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic...
Reuters India Also reported by •Energy DailyUSATODAY.comReutersRTTNews

Tweets about this

ofOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 @Reuters The Trump admin has no current plans to lift the more than $360 billion worth of tariffs. "There are no… https://t.co/4Epezc8f5L 1 day ago

ofOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 @MurreyJacobson @NewsHour The Trump admin has no current plans to lift the more than $360 billion worth of tariffs… https://t.co/vTg7mfpCmI 2 days ago

katie71825

Ellen Kay Spears The Trump trade team plans to keep $360 billion worth of China tariffs in place despite phase-one deal #SmartNews https://t.co/r5wXTdI32K 2 days ago

ofOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump The Trump admin has no current plans to lift the more than $360 billion worth of tari… https://t.co/huPPbAzCcu 2 days ago

LevinInches

Levin Inches™ RT @SahilcdesaiC: Ruining the economy to own the libs.. cc: .⁦@SenJoniErnst⁩ thanks for nothing... #TariffsRTaxes The Trump trade team p… 2 days ago

sakaltimes

Sakal Times #USA plans to keep $360 billion worth of #China tariffs intact, in spite of the Phase-I trade deal. #Sakal… https://t.co/3pAUaTQ5ra 2 days ago

skibbers2

Rae Madigan The Trump trade team plans to keep $360 billion worth of China tariffs in place despite phase-one deal #SmartNews https://t.co/WKOrBV4EGH 2 days ago

cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @OMAHAGEMGIRL: The Trump trade team plans to keep $360 billion worth of China tariffs in place despite phase-one deal https://t.co/WCrHt… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.