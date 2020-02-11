Global  

'I love you': Arvind Kejriwal to people of Delhi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India. "I love you," Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP's headquarters in the national capital.
Sisodia hails 'politics of work; Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 16

Sisodia hails 'politics of work; Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 16

 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked people of Delhi after mega win. Sisodia announced that Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi CM on February 16. Sisodia invited all Delhiites to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday listed the people invited for Chief Minister designate Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony. Sisodia said the people who are behind Delhi will be..

How Kejriwal Won Delhi Again_ Mint Wide Angle

How Kejriwal Won Delhi Again Mint Wide Angle

Delhi polls: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said people have rejected BJP's policies. "I have congratulated Kejriwal, people of Delhi. It is a victory of democracy," the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on Feb 16

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open to public, senior AAP leader Manish...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

