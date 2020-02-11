'I love you': Arvind Kejriwal to people of Delhi

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India. "I love you," Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP's headquarters in the national capital.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked people of Delhi after mega win. Sisodia announced that Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi CM on February 16. Sisodia invited all Delhiites to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
