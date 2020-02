AAP's focus on governance issues trumped BJP's polarisation bid, says Shiv Sena

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said Aam Aadmi Party's campaign designed around the works done by it won it a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls while the BJP's "polarisation attempt" failed to click with voters of the national capital. The Shiv Sena praised Delhi Chief Minister and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal, saying he... 👓 View full article