Coronavirus: India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals, Harsh Vardhan says

PIB in Uttarakhand RT @PIB_India: The government of India is in regular touch with @WHO to get updates on the evolving scenario. Our focus is on adherence to… 30 seconds ago

Mohammad Suboor 🇮🇳 ‏محمد صبور RT @ttindia: India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Union… 57 seconds ago

Vivek Waghmode Coronavirus live updates: In touch with Iran to bring back Indians, Harsh Vardhan says https://t.co/0kuq2Xxq2V 10 minutes ago

Manfred Rosenberg Coronavirus outbreak: India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals https://t.co/EG31rrm4cg… https://t.co/pnwoh1IZSJ 11 minutes ago

Business Insider India🇮🇳 @drharshvardhan The government of India is in regular touch with @WHO to get updates on the evolving scenario. Our… https://t.co/kj0vER6db0 23 minutes ago

PIB India The government of India is in regular touch with @WHO to get updates on the evolving scenario. Our focus is on adhe… https://t.co/2VtVMwGGWR 24 minutes ago

Bhaktirasasagara RT @CNNnews18: India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation; Unio… 24 minutes ago