Coronavirus: India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals, Harsh Vardhan says
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. The minister said the government is following up with Iran to tie-up evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Tehran and Qom as per need.
Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital. Sale of masks and...
