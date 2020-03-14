Pakistan to join Indian effort for SAARC strategy on coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Pakistan minister raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams



Pakistan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the SAARC video conference meant to be a platform for brainstorming on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chose to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:45 Published 9 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this