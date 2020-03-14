Global  

Pakistan to join Indian effort for SAARC strategy on coronavirus

DNA Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Earlier yesterday, all other SAARC countries had welcome the idea and affirmed participation in the meet to deal with the pandemic.
